Cruel Intentions musical releases new trailer and extends London run

The ’90s pop-infused crowd-pleaser continues at the Other Palace

The London premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical has released a brand-new trailer and extended its run at the Other Palace.

Based on the cult 1999 movie by Roger Kumble, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selmar Blair, the show is created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and Kumble and was previously staged at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

Inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the piece revolves around step-siblings and privileged Manhattan high school students Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who engage in a cruel bet to seduce the headmaster’s virtuous daughter, Annette Hargrove. It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as “dark, rollicking and stylish”.

Check out the new trailer below:

Starring in the piece are Josh Barnett (Newsies) as Blaine Tuttle/Court Reynolds, Daniel Bravo (Witness For The Prosecution) as Sebastian Valmont, Jess Buckby (42nd Street) as Mrs Bunny Caldwell/Dr Greenbaum, Abbie Budden (Peter Pan) as Annette Hargrove, Rose Galbraith (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) as Cecile Caldwell/Marci Greenbaum, Nickcolia King-N’Da (Caucasian Chalk Circle) as Ronald Clifford, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Six) as Kathryn Merteuil and Barney Wilkinson (Bonnie and Clyde) as Greg.

Completing the company are Craig Watson (Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream finalist), Nathan Lorainey-Dineen (& Juliet), Charlotte O’Rourke (Mamma Mia!) and Verity Thompson (Heathers).

It features a wealth of ’90s pop hits from artists such as Christina Aguilera (“Genie in a Bottle”), Britney Spears (“Sometimes”), Boyz II Men (“I’ll Make Love to You”), TLC (“No Scrubs”), Natalie Imbruglia (“Torn”), The Verve (“Bittersweet Symphony”), *NSYNC (“Bye Bye Bye”), Ace of Base (“‘I Saw the Sign”), and R.E.M. (“Losing My Religion”), among others.

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, with choreography and associate direction by Gary Lloyd, the creative team includes musical director Denise Crowley, set and costume designer Polly Sullivan, lighting designer Nick Richings, sound designer Chris Whybrow, associate choreographer Matt Nicholson and costume supervisor Hugo Aguirre with casting by Will Burton.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical will now play an extra five weeks at the Other Palace till 19 May 2024. Tickets are on sale below.