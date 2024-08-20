Theatre News

Derren Brown to tour new show Only Human

He’s back!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| UK and Ireland Tour |

20 August 2024

Derren Brown, © Seamus Ryan
Derren Brown, © Seamus Ryan

Derren Brown, hit illusionist and mentalist, is set to return to the stage in 2025 with his latest live show, Only Human.

Only Human will be Brown’s 19th tour, with details naturally under wraps. Brown said today: “After a year off from touring, I am ready to start the momentous climb to putting together another show. I’ve just realised it’s my 11th.

“Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It’s exciting, very exciting.

The show will begin a major UK tour at the Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on Friday, 4 April 2025, and continue to multiple venues across the UK, including stops in Bromley, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Oxford, Woking, Norwich, Southend, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Sunderland, Brighton, Bournemouth, Truro, and Salford.

The show is co-written by Brown, Andrew O’Connor, and Stephen Long. It is directed by O’Connor, with set design by Simon Higlett, video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones, and sound design by Beth Duke.

Sign up for our newsletters for more.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Latest Videos

janis joplin

A Night with Janis Joplin – in rehearsals

We got a piece of their hearts as the cast prepare for the UK premiere!