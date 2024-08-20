Derren Brown to tour new show Only Human

Derren Brown, hit illusionist and mentalist, is set to return to the stage in 2025 with his latest live show, Only Human.

Only Human will be Brown’s 19th tour, with details naturally under wraps. Brown said today: “After a year off from touring, I am ready to start the momentous climb to putting together another show. I’ve just realised it’s my 11th.

“Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It’s exciting, very exciting.“

The show will begin a major UK tour at the Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on Friday, 4 April 2025, and continue to multiple venues across the UK, including stops in Bromley, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Oxford, Woking, Norwich, Southend, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Sunderland, Brighton, Bournemouth, Truro, and Salford.

The show is co-written by Brown, Andrew O’Connor, and Stephen Long. It is directed by O’Connor, with set design by Simon Higlett, video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones, and sound design by Beth Duke.