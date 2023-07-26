Derren Brown and co. talk all things Unbelievable

Recently, we caught up with renowned mentalist Derren Brown, alongside longtime collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor and cast members Yolanda Ovide and Simon Lipkin to get the lowdown on their new show, Unbelievable.

Marking the first time Brown has co-created, co-written and co-directed a cast of actors and musicians, Unbelievable is described as “fusing the best of theatre with jaw-dropping illusions”.

Set to appear in the show alongside Lipkin (Elf) and Ovide (Jitney) are Samuel Creasey (La Belle Sauvage – The Book of Dust), Hannah Price (Kinky Boots), Rhys Shone (Stomp), Laura Andresen Guimarães (Othello), Alexander Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors), Samuel Brenton (NewsRevue), singer and dancer Emily Redlaff and trumpet player Izalni Batista Nascimento Junior. In addition, the production is asking any audience member who is prepared to possibly be part of the show to express their interest at the time of booking.

Steinmeyer Design are responsible for creating the show’s illusions, while the production also features set and costume by Hayley Grindle, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Nicola T Chang, projection by Simon Wainwright, choreography by Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecounte, music by Charlie O’Connor, casting by Harry Blumenau, magic consulting by Harry De Cruz, general management by Kenny Wax Ltd, co-production by the Mercury Theatre and executive production by John Dalston.

Unbelievable will run at the West End’s Criterion Theatre from 19 September, following previews at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester (28 July to 26 August) and Manchester’s Palace Theatre (29 August to 2 September).

Tickets for the London performances are on sale below.