Derren Brown’s Unbelievable sets West End cast

Derren Brown has unveiled the cast for his first ever cast for new show Unbelievable, which will arrive in the West End in September.

Marking the first time that a cast has performed a Brown show, Unbelievable will see the company of musicians and actors multi-roling in what is described as “a magic show like no other”. The production is asking any audience member who is prepared to possibly be part of the show to express their interest at the time of booking.

Brown, who will not appear on stage during the piece, said today: “This cast has been hand selected for their range of talents and skills. It’s no mean feat casting a show that requires performers to act, dance, and perform magic, and this exciting young cast will no-doubt be able to transport people into a totally new theatrical world.”

Set to appear in the show will be Critics’ Circle award-winner Samuel Creasy (The Book of Dust), Simon Lipkin (Elf), Hannah Price (Kinky Boots), Rhys Shon (Stomp), Laura Andresen Guimarães (Othello), Alexander Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors), Samuel Brenton (NewsRevue), Yolanda Ovide (Jitney), singer and dancer Emily Redlaff and trumpet player Izalni Batista Nascimento Junior.

Brown is on writing, direction and creation duties, working alongside long-term collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor (who also conceived the project).

Steinmeyer Design are tackling illusions, with set and costume by Hayley Grindle, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Nicola T. Chang, projection by Simon Wainwright, choreography by Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecounte, music by Charlie O’Connor, casting by Harry Blumenau, magic consulting by Harry De Cruz, general management by Kenny Wax Ltd, co-production by the Mercury Theatre and executive production by John Dalston.

The show will run at the Criterion Theatre from mid-September, following a month-long run at the Mercury in Colchester from late July and a week of shows in Manchester.