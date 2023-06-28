Derren Brown’s Unbelievable – in rehearsals

Brown’s new show marks the first time he’s worked with a company of performers

Rehearsal images have been released for Derren Brown’s new show Unbelievable, which will arrive in the West End in September.

Marking the first time that a cast has performed a Brown show, Unbelievable will see the company of musicians and actors multi-roling in what is described as “a magic show like no other”. The production is asking any audience member who is prepared to possibly be part of the show to express their interest at the time of booking.

Brown. will not appear on stage during the piece. In the cast are Simon Lipkin (Elf), Hannah Price (Kinky Boots), Rhys Shone (Stomp), Laura Andresen Guimarães (Othello), Alexander Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors), Samuel Brenton (NewsRevue), Yolanda Ovide (Jitney), singer and dancer Emily Redlaff and trumpet player Izalni Batista Nascimento Junior.

Brown is on writing, direction and creation duties, working alongside long-term collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor (who also conceived the project).

Steinmeyer Design are tackling illusions, with set and costume by Hayley Grindle, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound by Nicola T. Chang, projection by Simon Wainwright, choreography by Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecounte, music by Charlie O’Connor, casting by Harry Blumenau, magic consulting by Harry De Cruz, general management by Kenny Wax Ltd, co-production by the Mercury Theatre and executive production by John Dalston.

The show will run at the Criterion Theatre from mid-September, following a month-long run at the Mercury in Colchester from late July and a week of shows in Manchester.