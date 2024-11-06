Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake announces complete tour dates for 2025

New Adventures has announced the complete schedule for the 30th-anniversary tour of Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, which will visit 19 venues across the UK and Ireland over a span of 29 weeks.

The tour opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth next week, followed by a two-week run at the Lowry in Salford. It will then continue to London for New Adventures’ annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells, where it will run from 3 December 2024 to 26 January 2025, marking the company’s 22nd consecutive Christmas season at the venue.

The anniversary tour will feature a cast of Harrison Dowzell, Jackson Fisch, and Rory Macleod making their debuts as the Swan/the Stranger. Meanwhile, James Lovell, Leonardo McCorkindale, and Stephen Murray will perform as the Prince. The Queen will be portrayed by Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw, with Katrina Lyndon and Bryony Wood taking on the roles of the Queen and the Girlfriend, respectively.

The company is completed by Matthew Amos, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Ben Brown, Carla Contini, Jade Copas, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Alexander Fadayiro, Savannah Ffrench, Cameron Flynn, Louis Fukuhara, Louis Harris, Kurumi Kamayachi, Sebastien Kapps, Aristide Lyons, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Maisie Mwebe, Mukeni Nel, Eve Ngbokota, George-Murray Nightingale, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Barnaby Quarendon, Molly Shaw-Downie, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Tom Standing, and Christina Walters.

Originally staged at Sadler’s Wells in 1995, Bourne’s version of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake redefined the dance theatre landscape by replacing the traditional female corps-de-ballet with an all-male ensemble.

Directed and choreographed by Bourne, this production of Swan Lake is complemented by set and costume design from Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Paule Constable, video and projection design by Duncan McLean, and sound design by Ken Hampton.

The tour will resume in 2025, stopping at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (4 to 8 February), Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (11 to 15 February), and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin (18 to 22 February). Further dates include Birmingham Hippodrome (25 February to 1 March), Nottingham Theatre Royal (4 to 8 March), Liverpool Empire (11 to 15 March), and Bristol Hippodrome (18 to 22 March). The production will also appear at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (25 to 29 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (1 to 5 April), Theatre Royal Newcastle (8 to 12 April), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (15 to 19 April), Milton Keynes Theatre (22 to 26 April), and Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (29 April to 3 May). The final stops are at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (6 to 10 May), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (13 to 17 May), and Theatre Royal, Glasgow (20 to 24 May).