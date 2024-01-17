Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake to embark on 30th anniversary tour

New Adventures has announced the return of Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake for its 30th anniversary UK tour in 2024-25.

The tour commences at Theatre Royal Plymouth, where it runs from 11 November to 16 November and then moves to The Lowry, Salford, from 19 November to 30 November. Following this, the production will have an eight-week annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells from 3 December 2024 to 26 January 2025, with further tour dates and casting details to be announced soon.

Bourne said today: “When our Swan Lake was premiered nearly 30 years ago it created a sensation that none of us could have predicted. I think we knew that we had a good idea but could never have dreamt of the impact it would have on all of us, our audiences and the wider dance world. I have seen over those 30 years how this production has continued to change lives, create new audiences and inspire young dancers.

“The inspiration of Swan Lake is central to our “talent development” programme at New Adventures, especially in our Cygnet School and Swan School, where we aim to develop the dancers of the future to feature in our many productions. Indeed, this new revival of Swan Lake will feature dancers who have been nurtured through these programmes, or through their professional development as New Adventures company members, with many of them making their debuts in these coveted roles.

“As our swans take flight once more in this major revival, I’m full of anticipation for the challenges it will bring for our next generation of dancers and the wonder that it will bring to audiences who will experience it for the very first time.”

Bourne’s Swan Lake is renowned for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a male ensemble, challenging conventions and turning tradition on its head. Premiered at Sadler’s Wells in London in 1995, it became the longest-running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway.

In addition to performances, New Adventures will conduct a program focused on talent development and the well-being of children and young people through dance engagement. This expanded program, specific to Swan Lake, will accompany the regular New Adventures Schools Tour.