Miss Saigon to embark on new tour

Miss Saigon will return for a new tour next year.

Telling the story of a young girl, Kim, who falls in love with an American GI, the show has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Richard Maltby Jnr and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French text by Alain Boublil with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler.

It was originally produced on the stage by Cameron Mackintosh, with numbers including “Last Night of the World”, “The Movie in My Mind” and “I’d Give My Life for You”.

Of the new revival, Mackintosh said today: “Thirty five years after Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical Miss Saigon first opened to international success, I am delighted that this powerful heart–wrenching love story has remained timeless around the world. The story of two young people – an American soldier and a Vietnamese girl – who fall in love as their lives are torn apart by war, ultimately causing a mother to sacrifice her life for her child, has become a worldwide hit, as well as one of the most popular musicals ever in Asian countries, with separate companies regularly playing in Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.

“The recent hugely successful Sheffield Crucible production took a contemporary look at this great musical and that inspired producer Michael Harrison and I to also take a fresh look at Miss Saigon and create a modern version that can play in many theatres that the original was unable to do.

Directing this exciting new production is Jean-Pierre van der Spuy, who recently directed the acclaimed Australian Opera production of Miss Saigon and, with Matthew Bourne, is co-directing my hugely successful new production of Oliver! in the West End. Like the phoenix that is so central to the show’s story, Miss Saigon will rise again next year – a legend reborn”

The tour will open at the Newcastle Theatre Royal, where it plays from Saturday 4 to Saturday 25 October. After that, it will then head to the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh (Tuesday 28 October to Saturday 1 November), Palace Theatre, Manchester (Tuesday 4 to Saturday 15 November), the Alexandra in Birmingham (Tuesday 18 to Saturday 29 November), Leeds Grand Theatre (Tuesday 2 to Saturday 13 December) and New Theatre, Oxford (Tuesday 16 December 2025 to Saturday 3 January 2026).

Harrison continues: “It is thrilling to be collaborating with Cameron on a brand-new production of Miss Saigon. Millions of people around the world have been moved by its riveting story, messages of family and enduring love, and by Boublil and Schönberg’s majestic score. I am delighted that we can now bring this story to audiences throughout the country in a brilliant and modern production.”

Further dates, full casting and production team are to be announced.