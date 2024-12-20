Every play and musical coming to the West End in 2025

As Christmas gets into full flow, now’s the perfect time to get excited for what’s cooking as we head towards 2025! Here’s plans for next year, based on the show that will begin previews at West End venues from January.

The ingenious minds of Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith has resulted in many things, including nine seasons of the fantastic BBC series Inside No 9. The duo now bring the show to the stage, with a variety of familiar characters though now in a brand-new tale. Wyndham’s Theatre, from 18 January

Oscar winner Brie Larson will be making her West End debut in the title role of Elektra. Directed by Daniel Fish, who brought us the hit Oklahoma! recently, the show features a new translation by Anne Carson and explores themes of grief, survival, and vengeance as Elektra is haunted by her father’s assassination. Duke of York’s Theatre, from 24 January to 12 April 2025

The critically acclaimed adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel premiered at the Almeida Theatre in 2024. It stars Deborah Findlay, Romola Garai (appearing until 8 March), Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra, and Harmony Rose-Bremner, who portray a single character across a lifetime of personal and societal shifts. Harold Pinter Theatre from 24 January to 19 April 2025

The political thriller, brought by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Good Chance, is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin. The play, written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, recounts the tense negotiations of the 1997 Kyoto climate summit. Stephen Kunken stars as American oil lobbyist Don Pearlman, and it also received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage earlier this year, so might be rather unmissable now. @sohoplace, from 9 January to 3 May 2025

Hubble, bubble, toil and throuple – Mike Bartlett is tackling the subject of polyamory in this new play starring Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, and Erin Doherty. Hard-launching a brand new play direct into the West End is sadly increasingly rare these days, so we’ve got to applaud the effort being made here. Garrick Theatre, from 4 February to 26 April 2025

The starry new production of Much Ado About Nothing is set to bring together Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice. With Jamie Lloyd’s typically bold direction and the witty banter and romantic entanglements between Hiddleston and Atwell, this one is sure to captivate theatre-goers. Theatre Royal Drury Lane, from 10 February to 5 April 2025

Based on the 1995 film, this musical features new songs by KT Tunstall and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Kelly Devine, the show offers a modern take on Jane Austen’s Emma, with Cher Horowitz navigating high school life in Beverly Hills. Rumblings from a try-out run in Bromley were very positive, so we’re intrigued! Trafalgar Theatre, currently booking from 15 February to 14 June 2025

Written by Oliver Cotton and directed by Trevor Nunn, this play stars Brian Cox as Johann Sebastian Bach. Set in 1747 Potsdam, Prussia, it follows Bach’s visit to Frederick II’s court, leading to unexpected and explosive events. Theatre Royal Haymarket, from 20 February to 26 April 2025

Direct from a sold-out stint at the Edinburgh Fringe, Paul Hendy’s The Last Laugh reimagines the lives of three of Britain’s beloved comedians, offering a look at their impact on the comedy world. It’s set to star Bob Golding as Eric Morecambe, Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper, and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse. Noël Coward Theatre from 25 February to 22 March 2025

The multi-award-winning production has been one of the most successful new shows since the Covid lockdowns ended, providing some mammoth puppetry and whimsical storytelling for audiences. It now makes an eagerly anticipated transfer to the West End, playing within the wonderful confines of the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Gillian Lynne Theatre, from 8 March 2025

Ryan Calais Cameron is one of the most exciting playwrights of the decade, so it’s brilliant seeing his Kiln Theatre three-hander making its way into the West End for a new spell. The piece focuses on a pivotal moment in Sidney Poitier’s early career as he faces a critical decision about signing a career-changing Hollywood contract. Apollo Theatre, from 8 March 2025

Good news, old sports! Broadway’s The Great Gatsby is heading to London for the summer. It is based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay). London Coliseum, from 11 April to 7 September 2025

The Mischief gang are back and up to their old tricks! This brand new show from the “Goes Wrong” pioneers looked fantastic when it appeared at the Royal Variety earlier this month, so will surely be a hot ticket come 2025. Noël Coward Theatre, from 14 April.

My Master Builder is a new play inspired by Ibsen, written by Lila Raicek and directed by the consistently enterprising Michael Grandage. It stars Ewan McGregor, returning to the UK stage for the first time in far, far too long. The play follows a couple whose marriage is upended after the husband’s former pupil returns – and exposes some truths that had hitherto remained buried. Wyndham’s Theatre, from 17 April to 12 July.

John Lithgow gave a towering, glowering performance as Roald Dahl in this new play from Mark Rosenblatt, about the ugly nature of the famed writer’s antisemitism. It received fantastic reviews at the Royal Court earlier this year, and now moves into the West End. Harold Pinter Theatre, from 26 April to 2 August.

Lindsay Posner’s production, first seen in Bath last year, features Tamsin Greig as Hester Collyer and Finbar Lynch as Miller. Terence Rattigan’s play delves into themes of obsession and the destructive power of love, and received a fantastic five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage earlier this year. Theatre Royal Haymarket, from 7 May to 21 June 2025

The musical, inspired by the iconic Live Aid concert, had a record-breaking premiere at the Old Vic earlier this year. The show will feature a special gala performance on 13 July 2025, marking the 40th anniversary of the original Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia. Begins performances at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 15 May 2025

After a number of different versions in New York, New Jersey and Hamburg, Hercules looks set to go the distance all the way to Theatre Royal Drury Lane! The lead casting was revealed earlier this year, and we’re already very excited. Theatre Royal Drury Lane, from 6 June 2025

An “evolution” of his take on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic first seen outdoors in 2019, Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Evita will head to one of the largest venues of them all – The London Palladium, next summer. But who will star? We’ve heard some fantastic theories, but will just have to wait and see what’s officially revealed… Tickets go on sale early next year. The London Palladium, from 14 June 2025

Many major London venues have also unveiled their 2025 season plans – including the National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.