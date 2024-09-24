Prima Facie team to reunite with new play starring Rosamund Pike at the National Theatre

Suzie Miller and Justin Martin’s world premiere production will run at the Lyttelton Theatre in summer 2025

Oscar and BAFTA nominee Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) is set to make her National Theatre debut next summer.

Playwright Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin, who previously collaborated on the hit drama Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, will reunite for the world premiere of Inter Alia.

Pike, whose previous stage credits include Hedda Gabler, Madame de Sade, Gas Light, Summer and Smoke, and Hitchcock Blonde, will play an “eminent High Court Judge forced to reckon her professional life and role as wife, mother, friend and feminist” in the piece.

Pike is widely known for her career on screen, which includes films such as Gone Girl, Pride & Prejudice, Jack Reacher and Die Another Day.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers and sound designers Ben and Max Ringham. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Inter Alia will run at the National’s Lyttelton Theatre next summer, with exact dates still to be confirmed.

