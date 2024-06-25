Donmar Warehouse unveils new season with Adrien Brody, Samira Wiley, Great Comet and more

The award-winning venue has mapped out its plans into 2025

Artistic director Tim Sheader, alongside executive director Henny Finch, has revealed his much-anticipated first season at the Donmar Warehouse.

Sheader’s debut season kicks off with the world premiere of The Fear of 13 by Lindsey Ferrentino. The gripping drama, based on the true story of Nick Yarris who spent 22 years on death row, will star Academy Award winner Adrien Brody in his Donmar debut. Directed by Justin Martin, the production runs from 4 October to 30 November 2024.

Based on the documentary film by David Sington, the production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video design by Ash J Woodward, and music by composer and music director DJ Walde. The casting director for the production is Anna Cooper.

Next will be the UK premiere of Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Dave Malloy’s multi-award-winning musical inspired by Tolstoy’s War and Peace. You can find out more about the production here – including an exclusive chat with Sheader.

The season continues with Anna Mackmin’s new play Backstroke, an exploration of the mother-daughter relationship, starring Celia Imrie and Tamsin Greig. Mackmin, who also directs, returns to the Donmar from 14 February to 12 April 2025. Design is by Lez Brotherston, lighting is by Paule Constable and casting is by Cooper.

Closing the season is a revival of Lynn Nottage’s Intimate Apparel, directed by Lynette Linton and starring Emmy Award winner Samira Wiley. This acclaimed play will be staged from 20 June to 9 August 2025, with a press night on 26 June. Design is by Alex Berry, lighting by Jai Morjarai, sound is by George Dennis, video is by Gino Ricardo Green, composition is by Xana and casting by Cooper and Lotte Hines.

The season has underscored a strong commitment to younger audiences, with over 8000 tickets priced at £20 for those aged 35 and under. Additionally, the Donmar LOCAL programme will offer free tickets to over 2000 young people from local schools, ensuring wider access to the season’s productions.

Sheader and Finch have also announced key new appointments. Titas Halder steps in as associate artistic director, while Hines joins as casting director in September. The season will also see a schools’ tour of Macbeth: Something Wicked a new adaptation by Eleanor Tindall, directed by Milli Bhatia, set to engage 3500 students across 17 state schools in Camden and Westminster.

Sheader said today: “Putting a season together like this is an enormous team effort, so I’m very grateful to my joint CEO Henny Finch and the whole Donmar team for all their hard work, skill and care. I’m also delighted to introduce Titas Halder, in the new role of associate artistic director, another cornerstone of our embedded talent development initiatives.

“The Donmar remains destination theatre, please do join us for a night out to remember.”

Priority booking for Donmar supporters opens from today, with public booking starting on 3 July at 9am.

Two Donmar productions are also transferring to the West End – Next to Normal, which is currently in previews, and Macbeth, starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo.