Behind the scenes at Next to Normal as the show launches its West End run

Next to Normal has found its home in the West End!

WhatsOnStage was invited over to Wyndham’s Theatre to meet the perfect loving family – Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Eleanor Worthington Cox, Jack Wolfe and Trevor Dion Nicholas – as well as director Michael Longhurst and composer Tom Kitt.

In a special Q&A, Kitt revealed how the show, a collaboration with Brian Yorkey, was first conceived as a university project 26 years ago. You can listen to more about that in the video below. Now enjoying its first staging in the West End, the show which explores mental health, grief and family relations, hopes to act as a catalyst to encourage audiences – musical fans and newly converted – to speak more openly about its themes. To help support the cast, the production has partnered with Applause For Thought which allows access to therapists and advice when tackling such difficult and complex topics eight times a week.

Presented with the opportunity to explore the set (designed by Chloe Lamford) we noticed such details as framed family portraits of holiday trips and got to peruse its functional kitchen where the action unfolds. On stage we chatted with the cast, who have all transferred over from the original Donmar run, so keep an eye out for that video on WhatsOnStage soon.

For now, we’ll leave you with the tidbit that there are multiple Next to Normal group WhatsApp chats – but we weren’t privy to know who’s in which and what they’re called!