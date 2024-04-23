Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo to transfer to the West End

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo will bring Macbeth to the West End this autumn.

The duo will reunite for the Donmar Warehouse production when it moves to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it plays from 1 October until 14 December 2024.

Max Webster’s version of Shakespeare’s Scottish tragedy first premiered last winter at the Covent Garden theatre, having speedily sold out its run in a record-setting amount of time at the intimate venue.

It received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean performance.

Like at the Donmar Warehouse, audiences will wear headphones for the duration of the West End show, which, through binaural technology, will create a 3D sound world. Sound design is by Gareth Fry (The Encounter), while live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band led by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

At every performance, one third of tickets (which go on general sale at 10am on 25 April) will be priced at £35 or under, with the front row available to purchase for £25 on the day of the show. The Donmar will extend its local programme to the West End, with free tickets for young people from up to ten schools in Camden and Westminster.

Producers Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis and Nick Salmon for Playful Productions, Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt for Wessex Grove, and Tim Sheader and Henny Finch for the Donmar Warehouse said today: “On Shakespeare’s birthday, we are thrilled to announce the West End transfer of the Donmar Warehouse’s critically acclaimed production of Macbeth, with the original company, led by David Tennant and Cush Jumbo reuniting for the run.

“Having played to capacity houses at the Donmar, it’s wonderful to be able to share this fabulous production with a wider audience, with a third of the tickets for every performance at £35 or under.”