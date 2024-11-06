The Great Gatsby musical to transfer to the West End

The Great Gatsby has announced a run in the West End next summer.

The show, currently playing on Broadway with Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, is based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay).

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley, with Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III. The team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio. Casting is by UK-based agency Jill Green Casting.

The production will open at the London Coliseum on 11 April 2025, with playing dates through to 7 September 2025. Tickets will go on sale on 27 November 2024.

Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, said: “I am thrilled to bring this timeless, glamourous, and resplendent production to the UK’s West End, after such success in the US and on Broadway. The London Coliseum is a spectacular venue that complements the lavish aesthetic and vibrant energy of our show. With its grand architecture and historic charm, it offers the perfect setting to transport audiences back to the opulence of the 1920s.”

Casting is to be announced.