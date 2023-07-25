Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada to star in world premiere Great Gatsby musical

Will this one be roaring its way to Broadway?

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for its upcoming world premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F Scott Fitzgerald.

Jeremy Jordan (Bonnie and Clyde) will star as enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon) will star as socialite Daisy Buchanan. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan, a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth.

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Howland. Daniel Edmonds serves as musical director.

This Gatsby is unrelated to the musical written by Florence Welch of the band Florence and the Machine, Thomas Bartlett, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), which will run at American Repertory Theatre in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the immersive production that began its life on these shores, created and directed by Alexander Wright, is currently making its American debut at the Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York.

The Great Gatsby will run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey from 12 October to 12 November 2023, with a press night set for 22 October.

