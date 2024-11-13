Mike Bartlett’s Unicorn to have world premiere in the West End with Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Erin Doherty

The world premiere of Unicorn, a new play by Mike Bartlett, is set for next February.

Directed by James Macdonald, the production features Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, and Erin Doherty.

Unicorn follows the story of Polly and Nick, a couple who seemingly have it all —careers, family, stability— yet find themselves seeking something elusive and unforeseen. Walker, known for her roles in Unforgotten and The Split, plays Polly, while Mangan (Episodes, The Split) stars as Nick. Doherty plays Kate.

The play will open at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End on 4 February 2025, running through to 26 April.

Bartlett and Macdonald previously collaborated on Cock (Royal Court, 2009). The former said today: “Kate Horton has championed Unicorn from the moment she read it, and I’m thrilled it will be the first play her new company produces. I’m so happy to get the chance to get to work with James Macdonald and Miriam Buether again, and with the incredible Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Erin Doherty – all superb actors I’ve been a fan of for a long time.”

The production team includes set designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, and sound designer Ian Dickinson.

Tickets are available from 11am today, with 10,000 priced at under £30 throughout the run.