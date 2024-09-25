Moulin Rouge! the Musical announces fourth UK tour stop dates and details

Moulin Rouge! the Musical is preparing itself for a world tour in 2025 – and a fourth UK stop has been revealed.

The hit show is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards, it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

The new production will launch in the UK and travel internationally, opening first at Edinburgh Playhouse (25 April to 14 June 2025) and then heading to Bristol Hippodrome (26 June to 9 August 2025) and Manchester Palace Theatre (20 August to 4 October 2025).

It has now been confirmed that the show will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from 15 October to 15 November 2025, with tickets on sale soon. The West End staging will simultaneously continue its run at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic said: “We are absolutely delighted that Birmingham Hippodrome will host Moulin Rouge! the Musical next autumn as part of its world tour. Birmingham is a dynamic, multicultural city, where the arts and music thrive, making it a perfect stage for this spectacular show. We hope Birmingham is ready to rouge!”

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! the Musical has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Tickets for the West End production and for the Edinburgh run are on sale below.