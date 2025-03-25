Death Comes to Pemberley stage show reveals cast joining James Bye

The theatrical world premiere of Death Comes to Pemberley has announced its full cast.

Based on P D James’s sequel to Pride and Prejudice, adapted by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff, the production is directed by Joe Harmston and will run at the Mill at Sonning from 1 May to 28 June before embarking on a UK tour.

Set six years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, the story follows Elizabeth and Darcy as their life at Pemberley is disrupted by a shocking murder. When Elizabeth’s sister Lydia arrives in distress with news of a death in the woods, suspicion falls on her husband, George Wickham. As the investigation unfolds, hidden secrets emerge, and the stability of Pemberley is thrown into question.

James Bye, who recently exited Eastenders, will play Mr Darcy.

As already revealed, joining him in the cast are Jamie-Rose Duke as Elizabeth Darcy, Celia Cruwys-Finnigan as Georgina Darcy, Sean Rigby as Colonel Fitzwilliam, Paul Jerricho as Mr Bidwell, Mogali Masuku as Lydia Wickham, Sam Woodhams as George Wickham and David Osmond as Henry Alveston.

Announced today, Todd Boyce will play Selwyn Hardcastle, Lin Blakely will play Lady Catherine/Mrs Bidwell, and Louise Faulkner will play Joan, Mrs Younge and Mrs Pigott.

The creative team includes set designer Sean Cavanagh, costume and hair designer Natalie Titchener, lighting designer Mike Robertson, musical director David Osmond, and casting director Kate Plantin. Harmston’s directing credits include The Lover and The Collection at the Donmar Warehouse and The Father at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre.

Following its run at the Mill at Sonning, Death Comes to Pemberley will tour to Theatre Royal Windsor from 22 to 26 July, Cardiff New Theatre from 29 July to 2 August, Bath Theatre Royal from 5 to 9 August, Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from 12 to 16 August, Bromley Churchill Theatre from 19 to 23 August, Wycombe Swan from 26 to 30 August, Brighton Theatre Royal from 2 to 6 September, and Richmond Theatre from 9 to 13 September.

The production marks Mill at Sonning’s first national tour – as well as their first venture with co-producers Studio RA. The venue, which operates as a dinner theatre, has won multiple awards, including the UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production for Gypsy in 2023. It remains a family-run theatre, now co-managed by Sally Hughes and film producer Adam Rolston.