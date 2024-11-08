My Fair Lady, Death Comes to Pemberley, The Importance of Being Earnest and more primed for Mill at Sonning season

The venue has unveiled all of its 2025 plans!

The Mill at Sonning has announced its full line-up for 2025.

The season begins with Ray Cooney’s farce It Runs in the Family (13 February to 12 April). This comedy follows Dr David Mortimore, who must balance career pressures with the sudden arrival of a son he didn’t know he had.

Next, from 1 May to 28 June, Death Comes to Pemberley will make its debut, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and based on the novel by P D James. Directed by Joe Harmston, the story revisits Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice characters, Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, as they are drawn into a murder mystery at Pemberley.

Robin Hawdon’s Don’t Rock the Boat (10 July to 6 September) brings a Thames-set comedy involving property tycoon Arthur Bullhead’s chaotic weekend on his river barge.

Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (9 to 13 September) will be performed in the Mill’s 250-seat restaurant in a 60-minute immersive format, directed by Tam Williams. High tea will be served during the performance.

In The Shadow in the Mirror (18 September to 8 November), adapted from Gerald Durrell’s short story The Entrance, a bookseller encounters eerie forces within a crumbling manor. Dugald Bruce-Lockhart adapts the tale.

Closing the season, Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady (20 November to 17 January 2026) will be directed by Joseph Pitcher. It features beloved songs like “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

After more than four decades, the Mill’s restaurant will transition from buffet service to a full table service.