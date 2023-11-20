The Mill at Sonning to produce world premiere stage adaptation of The Whistling

The Mill at Sonning has commissioned its first-ever play adaptation and will present The Whistling in autumn 2024.

Based on Rebecca Netley’s novel and adapted for the stage by Duncan Abel and Rachel Wagstaff (The Girl on the Train), The Whistling is a ghost story set on an isolated Scottish island.

Abel and Wagstaff commented: “We’re thrilled to be adapting Rebecca’s The Whistling for the stage. This is a chilling tale of a young woman who is haunted not only by the events on a remote Scottish island, but also by her own past. The Whistling is more than a ghost story; it is also a thrilling mystery, and a tale of loss and grief.

“We aim to draw upon the unique setting of The Mill at Sonning to evoke an atmosphere where live audiences will feel as if they are part of the small island community, in which dark secrets unravel before their eyes.”

Adam Rolston, associate artistic director of the venue, added: “This commission marks an exciting new departure for us. We are known for staging classic musicals as well as comedies and stage thrillers. This book is the first of many properties we intend to bring to the stage as world premieres.”

The Whistling will run from 27 September to 16 November 2024, with press performances scheduled for 4 and 5 October.

In addition, the Mill at Sonning will also present the Jerome K Jerome classic, Three Men in a Boat, adapted by Clive Francis, running from 6 June to 13 July 2024, with press performances set for 14 and 15 June.

