Complete casting for How The Other Half Loves revival announced

Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy runs at The Mill at Sonning this summer

The Mill at Sonning has revealed the full cast for this summer’s revival of How The Other Half Loves.

The Alan Ayckbourn play follows three married couples: the Fosters, the Philips, and the Featherstones, as they’re caught in a web of affair accusations, misunderstandings, and revelations.

Robin Herford directs Stuart Fox (The Woman in Black) as Frank Foster, Julia Hills (The Hired Man) as Fiona Foster, Ruth Gibson (Mountains) as Teresa Philips, Damien Matthews (Sweet Bird of Youth) as Bob Philips, Emily Pithon (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) as Mary Featherstone, and Ben Porter (The Indian Queen) as William Featherstone.

The creative team includes Michael Holt (set design), Natalie Titchener (costume design), and Matt Biss (lighting design).

How The Other Half Loves plays at The Mill at Sonning from 10 August to 23 September, with press nights on 18 and 19 August.

Future shows at the Berkshire venue include It’s Her Turn Now, High Society, and We’ll Always Have Paris.

