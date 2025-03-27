Cast revealed for The Addams Family musical tour

A new touring production is “Just Around the Corner”…

The Addams Family musical will embark on a short tour this coming summer (visiting five venues across the country) and casting has been revealed.

Based on the spooky characters created by Charles Addams, the musical features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with a score by Andrew Lippa (Big Fish). The plot revolves around Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with a young man from a respectable family, and a fateful evening when the relatives on both sides meet for dinner.

The Addams Family has previously completed two UK and Ireland tours and was presented in concert form at The London Palladium last year.

The 2025 tour will visit Birmingham Hippodrome (10 to 12 July), Curve Leicester (15 July to 10 August), the Lowry, Salford (12 to 16 August) and Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (19 to 23 August) and Blackpool Opera House (26 to 30 August).

Set to star will be Alexandra Burke (as Morticia Addams), Lesley Joseph (as Grandma), Clive Rowe (as Uncle Fester), Ricardo Afonso (as Gomez Addams), Lauren Jones (as Wednesday Addams), Nicholas McLean (as Pugsley Addams), and Dickon Gough (as Lurch).

Playing the Beineke family will be Dale Rapley (as Mal), Jacob Fowler (as Lucas) and Kara Lane (as Alice).

Joseph, McLean, Gough and Lane are all reprising their respective roles from the Palladium concert stagings. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

The production is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, designs by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Richard Brooker. Casting is by Jane Deitch.

The Addams Family is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, John Stalker Productions and Bill Kenwright Ltd, with co-producers ADAMA Entertainment and Guy James. It is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.