Full cast announced for The Addams Family with Michelle Visage and Ramin Karimloo

Complete casting has been revealed for the forthcoming concert staging of The Addams Family, running at The London Palladium on 12 and 13 February.

The musical version of the iconic ghoulish family’s antics is penned by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. It has previously been seen on two tours across the UK.

The show is to be led by Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams and Lesley Joseph as Grandma, joined by Sam Buttery (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Uncle Fester, Nicholas Mclean (Annie Get Your Gun) as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough (As You Like It) as Lurch, Sean Kingsley (Patriots) as Mal, Ryan Kopel (Disney’s Newsies) as Lucas, Kara Lane (Rebecca) as Alice and introduce Chumisa Dornford-May (Aspects of Love) as Wednesday Addams.

In the ensemble are Leeroy Boone (The Phantom of the Opera), Abigail Brodie (The Wind in the Willows), Gavin Eden (Hairspray), Chloe Gentles (Mamma Mia! ), Katie Hutton (Cats), Matthew Ives (Back to the Future), Jessica Keable (42nd Street) and Castell Parker (Sister Act).

The concert will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision and orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch.

The Addams Family is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions, with co-producers Jason Haigh-Ellery and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now.