Midsomer Murders stage adaptation to tour UK

The Killings at Badger’s Drift gets the theatrical treatment!

For the first time, Midsomer Murders is heading for the stage!

Based on Caroline Graham’s book and the hit ITV series, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will embark on a tour later this year.

Adapted by Guy Unsworth, Inspector Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, Sergeant Troy, will investigate when the well-loved Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift.

The whodunnit promises to uncover “a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.”

Graham has called the new stage show “fast-paced and witty,” saying it “has everything an audience wants: bizarre murders and a beautiful setting.”

A spokesperson for the television producers and All3Media International said they are “sure that fans from the UK and visitors from abroad alike will embrace this wonderful opportunity to see Inspector Barnaby in action!”

Meanwhile, the original Inspector Barnaby, John Nettles, said: “Such anticipation! I’m thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage. How exciting!”

Produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd, Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller.

The tour will open at Richmond Theatre on 24 October 2025. It’ll then visit Malvern, Chester, Eastbourne, and Sheffield.

Into 2026, the show will travel to Truro, Guildford, Brighton, Blackpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Birmingham, Norwich, Derby and Leicester.

Further dates and casting are to be announced.