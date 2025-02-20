whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Witness for the Prosecution announces next London cast

The show continues at London’s County Hall

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

20 February 2025

Harry Chandler and Charlotte Beaumont, headshots supplied by the production

Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall has extended its run until 26 April 2026, while also revealing fresh casting.

Lucy Bailey’s production of Agatha Christie’s classic courtroom thriller received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The new cast from 18 March includes Harry Chandler (Les Misérables) as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Charlotte Beaumont (Broadchurch) as Romaine Vole, Jonathan Firth (And Then There Were None) as Wilfrid Robarts QC, Nigel Hastings (And Then Come the Night Jars) as Mr Mayhew, Jeffery Kissoon (And Then There Were None) as Mr Justice Wainwright and David Birrell (1984) as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Charles Angiama, Caroline Gruber, Matthew Hebden, Phoenix Henries, Harrison Hirst, Gillian McCafferty, Sky Bailey McGill, Anna Rawlings, Jack Spencer, Dale Superville, Paulo Vieira and Christopher Wright.

Bailey’s production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Tickets are on sale below.

