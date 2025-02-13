whatsonstage white
Death on the Nile stage adaptation to tour

Agatha Christie’s gripping thriller will be sailing its way across the nations

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

13 February 2025

death nile
Death on the Nile, artwork supplied by the production

A UK and Ireland tour of Death on the Nile will open at The Lowry in Salford in September before touring through to 2026.

Directed by Lucy Bailey and adapted by Ken Ludwig, the production marks the European premiere of this version of Agatha Christie’s classic thriller. The tour follows a previous adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, overseen by both Ludwig and Bailey.

Set on a cruise along the Nile, the play follows Hercule Poirot as he investigates a brutal murder that disrupts a couple’s honeymoon. As secrets resurface and tensions rise, Poirot must navigate a tangled web of lies to uncover the truth.

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said the company was pleased to be working with Bailey, Ludwig, and producers Fiery Angel once again, adding: “we are thrilled to be bringing another of my great grandmother’s most celebrated stories to UK stages.”

Bailey, whose previous work also includes Witness for the Prosecution at London’s County Hall, described Death on the Nile as “a voyage into the heart of darkness”.

The tour will begin at the Lowry on 26 September and run to 4 October, before heading to Richmond Theatre in London from 7 to 11 October, Milton Keynes Theatre from 14 to 18 October, and Theatre Royal Bath from 21 to 25 October. It will then visit Royal & Derngate in Northampton from 4 to 8 November, Hall for Cornwall in Truro from 11 to 15 November, Princess Theatre in Torquay from 18 to 22 November, and New Theatre Cardiff from 25 to 29 November. In 2026, the production will run at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from 13 to 17 January and the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury from 20 to 24 January, with further dates to be announced.

Casting is yet to be announced.

The production is presented by Fiery Angel, with tickets on sale from 14 February (Happy Valentine’s Day!) for select venues.

