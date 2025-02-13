Death on the Nile stage adaptation to tour

Agatha Christie’s gripping thriller will be sailing its way across the nations

A UK and Ireland tour of Death on the Nile will open at The Lowry in Salford in September before touring through to 2026.

Directed by Lucy Bailey and adapted by Ken Ludwig, the production marks the European premiere of this version of Agatha Christie’s classic thriller. The tour follows a previous adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, overseen by both Ludwig and Bailey.

Set on a cruise along the Nile, the play follows Hercule Poirot as he investigates a brutal murder that disrupts a couple’s honeymoon. As secrets resurface and tensions rise, Poirot must navigate a tangled web of lies to uncover the truth.

James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said the company was pleased to be working with Bailey, Ludwig, and producers Fiery Angel once again, adding: “we are thrilled to be bringing another of my great grandmother’s most celebrated stories to UK stages.”

Bailey, whose previous work also includes Witness for the Prosecution at London’s County Hall, described Death on the Nile as “a voyage into the heart of darkness”.