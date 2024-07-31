Murder on the Orient Express tour announces complete casting

Completing casting has been announced for the new UK and Ireland tour of Agatha Christie’s classic crime thriller Murder on the Orient Express.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by Lucy Bailey, the tour opens on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford and runs through to 3 May 2025 at the Cheltenham Everyman.

As already revealed, Michael Maloney will star as Hercule Poirot, while joining him are Bob Barrett as Monsieur Bouc, Mila Carter as Countess Elena Andreyni, Rebecca Charles as Greta Ohlsonn, Debbie Chazen as Princess Dragomiroff, Simon Cotton as Samuel Ratchett, Jean-Baptiste Fillon as Michel, Christine Kavanagh as Helen Hubbard, Paul Keating as Hector MacQueen, Iniki Mariano as Mary Debenham, Rishi Rian as The Colonel and Alex Stedman as Head Waiter. Also in the cast are Jasmine Raymond and Beth Tuckey.

The show will also visit Norwich, Plymouth, Canterbury, Glasgow, Leicester, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Richmond, Malvern, Truro, Newcastle, Guildford, Birmingham, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, York, Nottingham, Dublin and Brighton.

The story is set during winter 1934 when an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. When a passenger is murdered, can Hercule Poirot crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

