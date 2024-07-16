Murder on the Orient Express tour unveils initial casting

Michael Maloney will star as Hercule Poirot in the new UK and Ireland tour of Agatha Christie’s classic crime thriller Murder on the Orient Express.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig and directed by Lucy Bailey, the tour opens on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford and runs through to 3 May 2025 at the Cheltenham Everyman.

The show will also visit Norwich, Plymouth, Canterbury, Glasgow, Leicester, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Richmond, Malvern, Truro, Newcastle, Guildford, Birmingham, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, York, Nottingham, Dublin and Brighton.

Maloney said: “I am very excited and honoured to be joining a long line of extraordinary actors who have taken on the role of Hercule Poirot and hope I can be so, too. To work with such a talented director as Lucy Bailey and with top producers Fiery Angel is a gift and a privilege.”

Maloney’s film and television work includes Belfast, The Iron Lady, Young Victoria and The Crown. On stage, his many roles for the RSC include Edgar, Romeo and Prince Hal, while for the National he’s appeared in Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, Alice’s Adventures Under Ground and Once in a While the Odd Thing Happens.

The story is set during winter 1934 when an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. When a passenger is murdered, can Hercule Poirot crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Further casting will be announced soon. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.