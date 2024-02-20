Murder on the Orient Express to embark on UK and Ireland tour

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig, is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour.

Presented by Agatha Christie Ltd, Fiery Angel, and directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution), the tour will commence on 6 September at the Lowry in Salford. The piece follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he unravels a perplexing mystery surrounding the murder of an American tycoon on board a famed train.

Casting for the production is yet to be announced. Murder on the Orient Express will be designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick.

After Salford, the show will visit Norwich, Plymouth, Canterbury, Glasgow, Leicester, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Richmond, Malvern, Truro, Newcastle, Guildford, Birmingham, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, York, Nottingham, Dublin and Brighton across 2024 and 2025.