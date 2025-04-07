whatsonstage white
Photos

Olivier Awards 2025 – winners pose with their trophies

See them moments after being crowned!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

7 April 2025

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Imelda Staunton, Jane Krakowski
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Imelda Staunton, Jane Krakowski, © Joanne Davidson

The Olivier Awards took place last night, seeing a whole wealth of talent adding trophies to their collection!

Hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, the evening saw electrifying performances from the Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival nominees, as well as a special performance from Les Misérables.

The awards were presented by a host of famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Samantha BarksCate BlanchettCorbin BleuTom Burke, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Jesse Tyler FergusonMartin FreemanTom Hiddleston, Celia Imrie, Shobana Jeyasingh, Jane Krakowski and Ewan McGregor.

If you’ve yet to read the full list of winners, you can do so here, before swiping through our gallery below…

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah, still from the production video

Watch a clip from Retrograde in the West End

Director Amit Sharma’s production runs at the Apollo Theatre