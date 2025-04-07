Olivier Awards 2025 – winners pose with their trophies

See them moments after being crowned!

The Olivier Awards took place last night, seeing a whole wealth of talent adding trophies to their collection!

Hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, the evening saw electrifying performances from the Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival nominees, as well as a special performance from Les Misérables.

The awards were presented by a host of famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Samantha Barks, Cate Blanchett, Corbin Bleu, Tom Burke, Naomi Campbell, Idris Elba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Martin Freeman, Tom Hiddleston, Celia Imrie, Shobana Jeyasingh, Jane Krakowski and Ewan McGregor.

