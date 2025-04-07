Olivier Awards 2025 – photos from the ceremony

The Olivier Awards took place last night, 6 April, at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, the evening saw performances from the Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival nominees, including: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Starlight Express, Oliver!, MJ The Musical, and a special all-star reunion of Les Misérables. Find out more about the cast and numbers here.

Fiddler on the Roof, Giant, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button were the big winners of the night. We won’t ruin it here, but we’ve also unveiled the complete list of winners.

Check out photos below:

Presenters included Hayley Atwell, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Samantha Barks, Cate Blanchett, Corbin Bleu, Tom Burke, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Debicki, Idris Elba, Marianne Elliot, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Martin Freeman, Tom Hiddleston, Celia Imrie, Shobana Jeyasingh, Jane Krakowski, Ewan McGregor, Chris O’Dowd, Elaine Paige, Harriet Scott and Gok Wan, Bryn Terfel and Jacqueline Wilson.

The broadcast is available to catch up with on ITVX, and audiences can watch a selection of performances and hear speeches from some of the key winners!