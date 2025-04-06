whatsonstage white
Olivier Awards performances – casting, numbers, line-up and more to watch

Here’s what’s in store during the ITV broadcast!

| London |

6 April 2025

The Royal Albert Hall, © Pamela Raith

The Olivier Awards broadcast is inbound!

From 10.15pm on ITV One, audiences will be able to hear speeches from some of the key winners! They will also be able to watch a selection of performances from nominated shows. We won’t ruin it here, but we’ve also unveiled the fill list of winners.

Presenters included Hayley Atwell, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Samantha BarksCate BlanchettCorbin BleuTom Burke, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Debicki, Idris Elba, Marianne Elliot, Jesse Tyler FergusonMartin FreemanTom Hiddleston, Celia Imrie, Shobana Jeyasingh, Jane KrakowskiEwan McGregorChris O’Dowd, Elaine Paige, Harriet Scott and Gok Wan, Bryn Terfel and Jacqueline Wilson.

The list of performances is as follows:

  • Beverley Knight and Billy Porter perform “Luck Be A Lady Tonight”
  • Myles Frost and the cast perform “Beat it” from MJ 
  • Jo Foster and the cast perform “Eight Dates”
  • Simon Lipkin performs “Reviewing the Situation” from Oliver!
  • The cast perform “Sunrise,Sunset/ Bottle Dance” from Fiddler on the Roof
  • The cast of 14 actor-musicians  including John Dagleish and Clare Foster perform “Shipping Out Tomorrow”
  • Jamie Muscato, Maimuna Memon and the cast perform a medley of songs from Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
  • Jeevan Braich and Jade Marvin perform “Starlight” from Starlight ExpressRachelle Ann Go, Lucie Jones, Bradley Jaden, Nathania Ong and Shan Ako perform a Les Misérables medley of “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own” and “Stars”

