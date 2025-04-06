whatsonstage white
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Fiddler On The Roof and Giant lead 2025 Olivier Awards

A three-way tie!

Tanyel Gumushan

6 April 2025

John Lithgow in Giant, Fiddler on the Roof, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
John Lithgow in Giant, Fiddler on the Roof, John Dagleish in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, © Manuel Harlan, Marc Brenner

The 2025 Olivier Awards took place tonight, 6 April, at the Royal Albert Hall.

This year’s festivities were hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter, and included performances by Best Musical Revival and Best Musical nominees, including MJ The Musical, Why Am I So Single?, Starlight Express, and Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.

Tonight’s big winners were The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Fiddler on the Roof and Giant, each receiving three awards.

Jordan Fein’s revival of Fiddler on the Roof received 13 nods, matching Hamilton’s record as the production receiving the most Olivier Award nominations. It took home prizes for Set Design (by Tom Scutt) and Sound Design (Nick Lidster), as well as for Best Musical Revival.

Two performers were awarded for Giantwhich transfers to the West End later this year. John Lithgow won Best Actor, and Elliot Levey won Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Mark Rosenblatt’s play was also awarded Best New Play.

Finally, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button was recognised for Outstanding Musical Contribution (Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall). John Dagleish, who plays the title character, received Best Actor in a Musical. Darren Clark and Jethro Compton’s musical took home the coveted Best New Musical Prize.

Catch up with all of tonight’s winners here.

