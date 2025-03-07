Christmas Carol Goes Wrong to run in the West End and tour

Mischief Comedy has announced a new, live production of Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

Touring before, and after, a festive stint in the West End, the show is created by Mischief, the company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

It follows the Cornley Amateur Drama Society as they attempt to stage Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. As the group faces miscommunication, set delays, missing actors and disputes over casting, their production descends into chaos.

A televised version of the same concept was previously presented by the company in 2017, featuring David Suchet.

The show will first be seen at the Lowry in Salford (from 2 November), before visiting Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and Theatre Royal Bath before heading into the West End.

Into 2026, the piece will visit Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury, the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, the King’s Theatre in Glasgow and finally the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury in March.

The London season will play at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from Saturday 6 December 2025 to Sunday 25 January 2026. A gala performance will take place on Sunday 14 December.

Original members of the Mischief team, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields have penned the piece. Further creatives and casting are to be announced.

Sayer said: “We can’t wait to bring a new Goes Wrong title to the stage. It’s been tremendous fun revisiting the Cornely characters and we are looking forward to sharing the show with audiences over the festive period.”

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 17 March at 10 am.

Before that opens, Mischief’s The Comedy About Spies will run in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre.