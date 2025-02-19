The Comedy About Spies completes cast and extends West End run

Original Mischief company members are heading back to the stage in the new comedy!

Mischief’s brand-new West End production of The Comedy About Spies hasn’t even opened yet, but has already extended its run.

Brought to you by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, the show is set to open at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, with previews starting on Monday, 14 April 2025, and an official gala opening scheduled for Tuesday, 6 May.

Original Mischief company members Dave Hearn, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit are all scheduled to appear, alongside Adele James, who will be making her Mischief debut.

The cast is completed by Macadie Amoroso, Adam Byron, Matt Cavendish, Allie Dart, Niall Ransome and Ashley Tucker.

Set in 1960s London, The Comedy About Spies is described as a farcical comedy involving spies from the CIA and KGB converging at a London hotel in pursuit of a rogue British agent and a stolen top-secret file. The plot thickens with the arrival of a British couple and an actor auditioning for the role of James Bond.

The play is written by Lewis and Shields and directed by Matt Di Carlo. The production will also feature set design by David Farley, costume design by Deborah Andrews, and sound design and composition by Jon Fiber for JollyGoodTunes. Casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane, with additional casting by Heather Basten. The associate director is Katie-Ann McDonough.

It will now run until a final date of 5 September 2025, with 30,000 additional tickets released.

Tickets are on sale now.