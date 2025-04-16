Matilda The Musical celebrates 5000 performances in the West End

The Royal Shakespeare Company is celebrating a new milestone for Matilda The Musical.

Now in its 14th year in London and the 15th longest-running production in the West End, Matilda The Musical continues to play to packed houses at the Cambridge Theatre, where it is booking through to May 2026.

It has been seen by 12 million people across 100 cities worldwide and will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour, opening at Leicester Curve on 6th October 2025. An opening casting call was held to find young performers, and we expect an announcement to follow soon!

Suki Hillier, Mia Rogers, Alexis Whitehead and Angelica Scott play the title role of Matilda. They’re joined by other young performers in the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel, and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall: Pasquale Folivi AD, Janai Bartlett, Alexander Beaumont, Joseph Burrows, Kobe Champion-Norville, Joey Grady, William Gurney, Arietta Hall, Annabelle Haverson, Adam Hussain, Chase King, Reuben Laming, Lexi Lancaster, Elsie Laslett, Maxwell McGetrick, Isabelle McLatchie, Theo Oh, Myla Park, Josh Pegler, Drew Reilly, Harry Relf, Isabella Rummery, Ashley Taylor, Khit Thakhin, and Aisha Ugurhan.

The current adult cast includes Tiffany Graves as Mrs Wormwood, Kieran Hill as Miss Trunchbull, Neil McDermott as Mr Wormwood, and Eve Norris as Miss Honey.

The ensemble features Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Pearce Barron, Alex Louize Bird, Reece Budin, Ronan Burns, Dan Cooke, William Elijah-Lewis, Karina Hind, Issy Khogali, Sam Lips, Sam Jeffrey Parkes, Jak Skelly, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Deborah Tracey, Ralph Watts, and Dawn Williams.

Matilda The Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.