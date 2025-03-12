Matilda The Musical adds further dates to UK and Ireland tour

See where the revolting children will be spending their revolting time!

The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced further tour stops for Matilda The Musical’s second UK and Ireland tour.

Based on Roald Dahl’s book, the production is set to begin performances at Curve, Leicester, on 6 October 2025, with the new tour running concurrently with the West End run.

The musical follows a determined young girl and her imaginative approach to life. It has received over 100 awards, including 24 for Best Musical. Numbers in the show include “Quiet”, “Naughty”, “When I Grow Up” and “Revolting Children”. A film adaptation of Matilda was released in 2022 and is available on Netflix.

Matilda The Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and is directed by Matthew Warchus. The creative team includes Rob Howell (design), Peter Darling (choreography), Christopher Nightingale (orchestrations and musical supervision), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Simon Baker (sound), and Paul Kieve (special effects and illusions).

There is an opening casting call to find child actors.

As already announced, the production will celebrate its 15th anniversary at Curve, Leicester (where it plays until 25 October), before continuing to theatres including Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre (30 October to 23 November), Liverpool Empire (2 December to 4 January 2026), Theatre Royal Plymouth (13 January to 7 February), Sunderland Empire (11 to 28 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (4 to 22 March), and Manchester Palace Theatre (26 March to 25 April). Additional dates will be confirmed in the coming year.

Additional tour dates begin at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (29 April to 17 May), before visiting Bristol Hippodrome (2 to 27 June), Birmingham Hippodrome (1 July to 2 August), Norwich Theatre Royal (6 August to 6 September) and Milton Keynes Theatre (28 October to 14 November).

Casting and additional creative details for the tour will be announced in the future.