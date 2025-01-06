Matilda the Musical launches open casting call for tour

The Royal Shakespeare Company is looking for children to join the company for the upcoming tour of Matilda the Musical.

As previously reported, the award-winning show will commence its second major UK and Ireland tour later this year. The production, based on Roald Dahl’s book, is set to begin performances at Curve, Leicester, on 6 October 2025, with the new tour running concurrently with the West End run.

The musical features a story about a determined young girl and her imaginative approach to life. It has received over 100 awards, including 24 for Best Musical. Numbers in the show include “Quiet”, “Naughty”, “When I Grow Up” and “Revolting Children”. A film adaptation of Matilda was released in 2022 and is available on Netflix.

A recent post on social media confirms that they will be casting the title role and her friends at Crunchem Hall. It states that:

All children must be between the ages of eight and 13

Boys must be under 4′ 10″ tall and girls must be under 4′ 6″ tall

For the role of Matilda, children must be under 4′ 3″ tall

All boys must have unbroken voices

Children must live within one hour of central Manchester

Auditions will be held in Manchester from February to March 2025. Further details are available in the post below.

Matilda The Musical is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and is directed by Matthew Warchus. The creative team includes Rob Howell (design), Peter Darling (choreography), Christopher Nightingale (orchestrations and musical supervision), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Simon Baker (sound), and Paul Kieve (special effects and illusions).

The production will celebrate its 15th anniversary at Curve, Leicester (where it plays until 25 October), before continuing to theatres including Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre (30 October to 23 November), Liverpool Empire (2 December to 4 January 2026), Theatre Royal Plymouth (13 January to 7 February), Sunderland Empire (11 to 28 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (4 to 22 March), and Manchester Palace Theatre (26 March to 25 April). Additional dates and casting are yet to be revealed.