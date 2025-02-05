Tim Minchin announces major UK tour for 2025

The composer, writer and comedian will be on UK stages this summer

Tim Minchin has announced a new UK tour, Songs The World Will Never Hear, marking the 20th anniversary of his arrival on the British comedy scene.

The show will see Minchin reflect on his career, tracing his journey from a cabaret pianist in Perth to an internationally acclaimed musician, comedian, and theatre composer. The set list will span three decades of songwriting.

Running from 4 June to 4 July 2025, the tour opens at London’s brand new Soho Theatre Walthamstow before visiting 18 cities across the UK, including Plymouth, Birmingham, Leicester, Sheffield, Hull, Cardiff, Nottingham, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Oxford, and Brighton, culminating in a final performance at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets go on sale on 7 February at 12pm.

Minchin’s previous tours, including So F**king Rock, Ready for This?, and Tim Minchin vs. The Orchestra, have earned critical acclaim and sold-out audiences worldwide. His 2019 tour, Back, marked his return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus, drawing over 130,000 fans across the UK and Australia. He composed the scores for shows like Groundhog Day and Matilda the Musical, while appearing in productions like the Jesus Christ Superstar arena production.

A limited number of premium-priced VIP tickets will be available at each show, with £5,000 per night donated to local charities. VIP ticket holders will also receive exclusive signed merchandise.

Speaking about the tour, Minchin said: “Incredibly, many of my UK fans have been by my side for two decades. They have never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer. I’m the luckiest artist on the planet, and I can’t wait to be back to deliver a big joyous show, spanning the whole bloody thing.”