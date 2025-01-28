960-seat Soho Theatre Walthamstow announces official opening plans and 2025 season

Soho Theatre Walthamstow has announced its initial programming as it prepares to open its doors in May 2025.

The new venue, located in the former Granada building in north London, will feature a 960-seat auditorium alongside studio spaces and a range of facilities, including multiple bars and a restaurant. The opening season includes a mix of theatre, comedy, live podcasts and more, with tickets going on sale on 30 January.

A long-running comedy event will be the new monthly show, Neon Nights, featuring comedians such as Sara Pascoe, Rosie Jones, Larry Dean, and Phil Wang. Other comedy highlights include performances by Dara O’Briain, Josie Long, and Sarah Keyworth. International acts like Rahul Dua and Biswa Kalyan Rath will also make appearances. The venue will host Bryony Kimmings’ first new show in five years, Bogwitch, and a cabaret performance by The Tiger Lillies.

The first show programmed is currently Natalie Palamides’ hit show Weer, comes to Soho Theatre Walthamstow for a strictly limited season from 2 to 10 May. Pantomime will return to the venue for the first time in over 70 years with Aladdin and The Magic Lamp, written and directed by Susie McKenna. The season also includes a live version of the Brown Girls Do It Too podcast and Jonny Woo’s Un-Royal Variety Performance. Other events include a film festival celebrating Walthamstow’s cinematic heritage and a variety of creative engagement programmes.

The Granada building, originally opened in 1930, has been meticulously restored to preserve its Grade II listed features while introducing modern amenities. Its history as a performance venue includes appearances by iconic artists such as the Beatles and Dusty Springfield. After years of disuse, the building was acquired and refurbished by Waltham Forest Council in partnership with Soho Theatre, following a community-led campaign to save the space.

Locals will have access to 15,000 tickets priced at £15 in the venue’s first year. Alongside performances, Soho Theatre Walthamstow will offer workshops, educational programmes, and opportunities for young people to engage in theatre-making. Co-executive directors of Soho Theatre Walthamstow Mark Godfrey and Sam Hansford said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing Soho Theatre Walthamstow’s opening and first shows.

“Decades in the making, this iconic building with a remarkable history is reinvented as a fantastic new venue for the future, supporting culture-led growth and regeneration. None of this would be possible without the passionate grassroots campaign to save it, and the commitment of Waltham Forest Council to invest in it. We thank the very many people who have contributed to it and can’t wait to announce more and to welcome you in from May.”