Edinburgh Fringe 2026 top picks – day four

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is renowned for its sheer variety, offering everything from late-night comedy chaos to gentle morning shows for the youngest of audiences. Today’s round-up celebrates those family shows for anyone taking youngsters to the Festival, maybe for the very first time.

Batsu! Ganba!!

Interactive comedy at the Fringe requires a special kind of bravery, and this hit global phenomenon brings a high-octane Dojo experience to the festival. Audience members and guest comedians step into the arena to tackle absurd challenges and train like ninjas, all while trying to avoid hilarious punishments – from paintball strikes to electric shocks inflicted by the mischievous Batsu spirit. It is an unforgettable hour of unpredictable, unscripted mayhem. Underbelly Bristo Square, 11.05

FoRT

Every parent knows that you can get at least 30 minutes of fun out of building a pillow fort at home. Created by physical theatre outfit Asking For Trouble, this multi-award-winning family show turns that universal childhood joy into a visual spectacle. Combining acrobatics, clowning, and everyday household items, expect a proper family treat. Assembly George Square Gardens, 11:25

Hello Beach

Jasmine Cole Productions delivers a charming, interactive multi-sensory adventure specifically crafted for babies aged 0–24 months. Featuring gentle puppetry, original songs, and integrated key-word signing, it offers an accessible, magical day out at the seaside that perfectly caters to tiny theatregoers and their families. The Crate at Assembly George Square, 11.30

Check out our dedicated guide below for oodles more Festival content.