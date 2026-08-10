Game of Thrones: The Mad King – watch the highlights from the world premiere’s official opening

George R R Martin, Duncan Macmillan and Dominic Cooke have brought the World of Westeros to the RSC!

Winter is coming… but summer is here, and it’s brought with it a sizzling stage play, set in the world of George R R Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire.

Adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, Game of Thrones: The Mad King celebrated its official opening at the RSC’s Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this weekend… and has amassed a barrage of rave reviews, with WhatsOnStage lead critic Sarah Crompton awarding the full five stars and describing this prequel to the global franchise as a “soaring, surging spectacle“.

You can watch the highlights, including interviews with creative team and cast members, as well as VIP guests, in the video below:

Game of Thrones: The Mad King tells the story of Robert’s Rebellion, beginning with a fateful tourney within the dilapidated ruins of Harrenhal.

The RSC cast includes Michael Abubakar as Eddard Stark, Elizabeth Ayodele as Princess Elia Martell, Maxim Ays as Ser Jaime Lannister, Miles Barrow as Benjen Stark, Islam Bouakkaz as Howland Reed, Luke Brady as Brandon Stark, Marty Breen as Catelyn Stark, Sebastian Charles as Owen Merryweather and ensemble, Adrian Christopher as Prince Lewyn Martell and ensemble, Ronan Cullen as ensemble/swing, Fred Davis as Qarlton Chelsted and ensemble, Edem-Ita Duke as Oberyn Martell, and Simi Egbejumi-David as ensemble.

The company also features Daisy Franks as Cersei Lannister and ensemble, Mariah Gale as Queen Rhaella Targaryen and Lady Shella Whent, Richard Hansell as Grand Maester Pycelle, Daniel Hawksford as Ser Barristan Selmy, Lewis Howard as ensemble, April Nerissa Hudson as ensemble, Tom Larkin as Lord Whent, Wisdom Rossart and ensemble, Chelsea Marie as ensemble, Kel Matsena as Ser Arthur Dayne, Shaun Yusuf McKee as Ser Gerold Hightower and ensemble, Alexander Newland as Lord Rickard Stark and Hughie O’Donnell as Lord Varys.

Rounding out the massive cast are Huw Parmenter as Ser Oswell Whent, Noah Ritter as Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Harmony Rose-Bremner as Lyanna Stark, Kate Rowsell as ensemble/swing, Michael Shaeffer as King Aerys II Targaryen, Tanisha Spring as Ashara Dayne, Tom Stacy as ensemble/swing, Matt Tait as ensemble, Tzarina-Nassor as ensemble, Marcello Walton as Ser Jonothor Darry and Lord Tywin Lannister, and Callum Woodhouse as Lord Robert Baratheon.

Joining Macmillan and Cooke on the creative team are puppetry and movement directors Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume), set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Georgia McGuinness, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Tom Gibbons, casting director Amy Ball, fight director Bethan Clark, intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, voice and text coach Jeannette Nelson, dialect coach Hazel Holder, associate director Emily Raymond, associate puppetry and movement director Scarlet Wilderink, period dance consultant Francesca Roche, creative consultant Ti Mikkel, director’s consultant Lenore Gallegos, associate puppetry designer Oli Simonon, associate set designer Machiko Weston, associate costume designer Alex Berry, associate lighting designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan, associate sound designer Alex Twiselton and assistant director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King is co-produced with Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures on behalf of HBO, and Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment. The play continues at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre until 5 September 2026.