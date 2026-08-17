Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunite for live Wicked performance

Wicked movie stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reunited on stage in London last night, 16 August.

The pair performed “For Good” from the much-loved musical at the O2 during night two of Grande’s sold-out ten-night residency at the famous venue.

The shows mark the end of the popstar’s Eternal Sunshine tour, and she is expected to be “taking a step back from visibility” once it is complete. Consequently, she recently withdrew from a stage revival of Sunday in the Park with George, in which she was set to perform alongside Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Grande and Erivo played Glinda and Elphaba respectively in Jon M Chu’s two-part big-screen adaptation of the stage show.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Watch a snippet of the performance below: