10 Things I Hate About You musical to open on Broadway next year with tunes by Carly Rae Jepsen

Lena Dunham is also on the writing team

A new musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You will open on Broadway next year.

Producer Mike Bosner has revealed that the show will begin performances exactly one year from today, 17 August 2027.

Based on the 1999 Touchstone Pictures film written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, 10 Things I Hate About You is about new student Cameron James, who is smitten with Bianca Stratford and attempts to get bad boy Patrick Verona to date her antisocial sister Kat to get around her father’s strict rules on dating. The film starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Alison Janney.

A retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the musical has a score by Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Grushka, book by Lena Dunham and Jessica Huang, direction and choreography by WhatsOnStage Award winner Christopher Wheeldon (MJ the Musical), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal).

Casting, additional creative team and theatre information will be announced at a later date.

10 Things I Hate About You is produced by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.