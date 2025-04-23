whatsonstage white
10 Things I Hate About You musical with songs by Carly Rae Jepsen is officially in development

Girls scribe Lena Dunham is set to co-write the book

David Gordon

| New York |

23 April 2025

Popstar Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen, © David Gordon

A musical version of the 1999 film 10 Things I Hate About You is officially in the works from writers Carly Rae Jepsen, Ethan Gruska, Lena Dunham, and Jessica Huang.

A retelling of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, the musical has a score by Jepsen and Grushka, book by Dunham and Huang, direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon (MJ the Musical), and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal).

10 Things I Hate About You is about new student Cameron James, who is smitten with Bianca Stratford and attempts to get bad boy Patrick Verona to date her antisocial sister Kat in order to get around her father’s strict rules on dating. The film starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Alison Janney.

No timeline for production has been announced.

An unrelated musical version of The Taming of the Shrew Kiss Me, Kate – was written by Cole Porter and Bella and Samuel Spewack in 1948.

