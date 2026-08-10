The Oresteia at the Bridge Theatre – trailer released

A new take on the Greek tragedy runs at the Bridge

The Bridge Theatre has released a trailer for The Oresteia.

Written and directed by Simon Stone (after Aeschylus and others), the production is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek and will play until Saturday 19 September 2026.

Sarah Crompton wrote in her review for WhatsOnStage that the show is “a superbly staged and performed piece of theatre.”

Starring are David Morrissey as Christopher, Tom Glynn-Carney as Augie, Mary-Louise Parker as Montie, Rosie Sheehy as Alice, Lloyd Hutchinson as Melville, John Macmillan as Jerome and Archie Madekwe as Lorenzo. Joining them are Alyth Ross as Jenny and Rakhee Thakrar as Chandra.

Completing the cast are understudies Seán Donegan, George Renshaw, Andy Umerah, Emily Waters and Kirsty Yates.

The Oresteia follows the House of Atreus, where returning conqueror Agamemnon is murdered by his wife Clytemnestra, their son Orestes kills her in revenge, and is then hunted by the Furies for the crime. The trilogy ends with Athena establishing a court of law to judge Orestes. It was first performed in Athens in 458 BCE.

Stone is famous for his radical new takes on original material, with productions including Yerma at the Young Vic, Phaedra at the National Theatre and the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated The Lady from the Sea at the Bridge last year.

He is joined by set designer Lizzie Clachan, with lighting design by Nick Schlieper, sound design by Peter Rice, costume design by Emma White, music by Katrina Rose and casting by Jessica Ronane. The fight director is Sam Lyon-Behan, production manager is Jim Leaver, associate director is Benedict Crosby, associate lighting designer is Guy Jones, intimacy coordinator is David Thackeray, costume supervisor is Anna Josephs, wigs, hair and make-up supervisor is Suzanne Scotcher and props supervisor is Lily Mollgaard.

Tickets are on sale now.