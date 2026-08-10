Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) announces new tour company

Casting has been announced for the new UK tour of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), which opens at Chelmsford Theatre on 11 September 2026.

Written and directed by Isobel McArthur, the Olivier and Evening Standard Award-winning comedy is based on Jane Austen’s novel and returns to the road following previous UK tours and international productions.

Georgia May Firth will play Elizabeth Bennet, with Eva Hope as Jane Bennet and Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Roxanne Morgan as Mary Bennet, Lydia Bennet and Mr Gardiner, Julia Murray as Mrs Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, and Phoebe Marshall as Charlotte Lucas, Charles Bingley and Miss Bingley. Emily Cruz, Grace Farrell and Anastasia Sims-Chin join the company as covers.

Following its opening in Chelmsford, the production will tour to Worthing, Mold, Buxton, Liverpool, Belfast, Salisbury, Nottingham, Cambridge, Richmond, Darlington, Malvern, Poole, Guildford, Dublin, Bradford, Southampton, Oxford, Truro, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Glasgow, Blackpool and Horsham, with further dates to be announced.

The production features comedy staging by Jos Houben, set and costume design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting design by Ryan Joseph Stafford, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Niamh Gaffney for Autograph, choreography by Emily Jane Boyle, assistant direction by Finlay Glen, music associate Shona Murray, assistant choreography by Tash Holway, costume supervision by Morag Pirrie, fight direction by Claire Llewellyn, production management by Blair Halliday, company management by Heather Robertson, deputy stage management by Jodie Day, assistant stage management by Declan Smith and Laura Walker, sound by Toby McFarlane, wardrobe by Rob Bicknell and casting by Marc Frankum.

The show reimagines Austen’s classic romance with an all-female cast playing multiple roles, accompanied by live music featuring pop songs including “Young Hearts Run Free”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “You’re So Vain.”