Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It at Summerhall – Edinburgh Fringe review

Another play at this year’s Edinburgh Festivals tackles the slippery nature of truth and who gets to control the narrative – and this latest outing from dynamic American duo Xhloe and Natasha is a absolute riot.

Having already cultivated a devoted following with previous hits, the creative team (Xhloe Zeller and Natasha Roland) returns with their signature brand of physical theatre. The plot kicks off with two teenagers who, following an unexpected car crash in a vehicle they shouldn’t be driving, fake a Sasquatch attack to cover their tracks. Naturally, their desperate alibi spirals into full-blown community hysteria, exacerbated by local flooding in their small mountain town.

Over the course of an hour, the pair seamlessly transform into a dozen distinct characters, ranging from the frantic mayor and local shopkeepers to the town sheriff, all reacting to the mythic beast’s sudden presence. Written with an almost cinematic pace, the narrative leaps through rapid-fire scenes with breathtaking precision.

It is told in a hyper-physical style that feels completely on-brand for the duo, packed with slick choreography set to a storming playlist of 90s bangers – spanning B*Witched, the Vengaboys, and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl.” Devotees of their acclaimed previous hits (or indeed Apple TV series Widow’s Bay) will utterly adore the quirky, sprawling township created on stage.

Yet underneath the frenetic laughs and nostalgic pop hits lies a thoughtful core. It covers an impressive amount of ground in 60 minutes, ultimately probing deeper questions about community, paranoia, and who holds the power to shape the state of play when myth overtakes reality. It’s a tight, expertly crafted hour from one of the Fringe’s most exciting creative duos.

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