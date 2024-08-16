Second round of 2024 Fringe First award winners revealed

The awards are dished out weekly at the festival

The second of three rounds of The Scotman’s Fringe First awards have been revealed.

Given out three times across the Edinburgh Festival month, the awards recognise new pieces of work that have garnered acclaim and prominence at the Fringe. Sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University and Queen Margaret University, they are the oldest prizes at the festival.

It’s a big week for both Summerhall, picking up half of the six prizes, and also for producer Francesca Moody, who picked up two prizes. Weather Girl, recognised today, was one of only two shows picking up a five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage.

The six winners this week are:

– Kieran Hurley and Gary McNair’s VL – Summerhall

– Brian Watkins’ Weather Girl – Summerhall

– Anna Hall’s Son of a Bitch – Summerhall

– Mairi Campbell: Living Stone – Scottish Storytelling Centre

– Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland’s A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First – theSpace @ Niddry Street

– Pulpo Arts’ Comala, Comala – Zoo Southside