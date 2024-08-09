Initial round of 2024 Fringe First Award winners revealed

Find out who’s making an impact at the Fringe!

The first round of six Fringe First Award winners for 2024 has now been announced.

Given out three times across the Edinburgh Festival month, the awards recognise new pieces of work that have garnered acclaim and prominence at the Fringe. Sponsored by Edinburgh Napier University and Queen Margaret University, they are the oldest prizes at the festival.

In terms of venue successes, the Traverse leads the way with four out of the six presented awards, with the Pleasance and Summerhall also picking up one apiece.

The first winners are:

– Leah Shelton’s Batshit – Traverse Theatre

– Studio Wachowicz-Fret’s The Border – Pleasance @ EICC

– Virginia Gay’s Cyrano – Traverse Theatre (read our review)

– Oliver Emanuel and Gareth Williams’s A History of Paper – Traverse Theatre (read our review)

– Charlene Boyd’s June Carter Cash: The Woman, Her Music And Me – Summerhall

– Douglas Maxwell’s So Young – Traverse Theatre

You can find our complete review round-up from the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe here.